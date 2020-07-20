Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he deftly scores a goal, watch throwback video

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday shared a throwback video showing his skills at football in a new post. The throwback black-and-white video shows Tiger with other players on the field.

Sharing it, he simply posted a football emoji. A host of his industry friends wrote in. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped appreciative emojis while actor Rohit Roy said “Mera Hero” followed by a bunch of emojis including hugging face and red heart ones.

Tiger’s fans were of course delighted to see him ace the moves. One wrote: “@cristiano look @tigerjackieshroff moves better then u I suppose.” Many others simply dropped hearts, fire and other emojis expressing praise.

By Monday morning, it had already garnered 1,981,969 views. In the video, Tiger is seen kicking the football lightly as he slides it. Tiger looks stylish in a black crew neck Tshirt and a pair of denims. As the video progresses, the Baaghi star is seen effortlessly scoring a goal while the goalkeeper tries to block the goal, leaving people on the ground impressed.

Lately, the Heropanti actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos. Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a major throwback video as he shared a glimpse of his flying kick, the video also featured the War actor and Akshay Kumar. Sharing it, he had written: “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up.”

