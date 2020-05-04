Tiger Shroff sings Varun Dhawan’s song at i For India concert, earns praise from actor in Jackie Shroff’s style

Varun Dhawan loved Tiger Shroff’s performance during the i For India concert on Sunday where the latter sang the song Theher Ja from his 2018 film, October. Varun took to social media to praise Tiger’s singing skills in his father Tiger Shroff’s style.

Sharing the video of Tiger’s performance on Instagram, Varun wrote, “This is one of my favourite songs from October. @tigerjackieshroff tuna dil khush kar diya bhidu #therja.”

Referring to a news related to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tiger replied to him in the comments section, “Bhai ji kal ufc ka news de kar aap ne dil khush kar diya.”

Tiger had shared the solo video on his Instagram account and was showered with praise from fans and friends. Since Tiger is often called Tony Jaa of Bollywood for his penchant for action, Varun had reacted to the post, “I bet tony can’t do this.”

Tiger sang Theher Ja and the classic Roop Tera Mastana during the concert. He wore sunglasses ahead of his performance and asked his fans to forgive him as he felt “shy”. Meanwhile, Varun performed to a medley of songs with several dancers of Shiamak Davar’s troupe.

Not just Tiger, many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit turned signers for the digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Aamir and wife Kiran Rao sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam Hai. Shah Rukh closed the concert with a song composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Saini. Titled Sab Sahi Ho Jayega, the song is about the perils of being locked up inside homes and the hope that sooner or later the world will be coronavirus free.

Madhuri performed her rendition of popstar Ed Sheeran’s Perfect with her son Arin on the piano. Alia Bhatt, along with sister Shaheen and composer Ankur Tewari, sang Ek Kudi from her film Udta Punjab and title song of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.

