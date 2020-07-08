Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna are mom Ayesha’s adorable ‘goonda and goondi’. See pic

Sections
Actor Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha posted an adorable and candid picture of the Baaghi star with his fitness enthusiast sister Krishna. See it here.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff chilling with sister Krishna at home.

Actor Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha on Wednesday posted an adorable picture of their kids - actor Tiger Shroff and fitness enthusiast daughter Krishna. She jokingly dubbed them her ‘goonda and goondi’.

Sharing the candid photo, she wrote: “Goonda and goondi @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” The shot shows the siblings at their home. Ayesha loves to post pictures of her children and routinely shares throwback pictures of her star son. Posting one from the time when he was a baby, she had written: “Dadi and angel goonda @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” Looks like ‘goonda’ is her favourite word to describe her kids.

 

Sharing another one from their family album, Ayesha had written: “There can be no better feeling in the whole world than holding your babies tight!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.”

Tiger, like all in Hindi film and television industries, has been staying home since mid-March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that though, he saw the release of his film, Baaghi 3, which despite releasing in the midst of a pandemic, did good business. The reviews, however, were consistently poor.

The Hindustan Times review said: “Tiger is limited in emotional scenes, Shraddha Kapoor has little to do other than being perky before interval and tanned after it, Ritiesh’s namby-pamby act gets repetitive, and Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are happy sleep-walking through their roles. There are a mind-numbing 140 minutes of this; thankfully Tiger is kicking and punching during most of it.”

Also read: ‘No one stands a chance now,’ says Hrithik Roshan as Anil Kapoor gets into beast mode at 63, see his physical transformation

In 2019 though, Tiger was part of a highly successful entertainer, War, in which he shared screen with Hrithik Roshan. The film was a runaway success and was appreciated largely for its set action pieces. Tiger, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, is likely to be seen in the sequel of the film. He also has Rambo in his kitty.

