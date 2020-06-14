Tiger Shroff thanks paparazzi for clicking his stunning shirtless pictures, says he ‘ran out of insta material’. See pics

Tiger Shroff has thanked the paparazzi for clicking him after life started moving towards the new normal during Unlock 1 The paparazzi is back on the streets and so are the celebrities who are increasingly being spotted outdoors but with face masks.

Sharing the picture clicked by the paparazzi who spotted the actor on his balcony, Tiger wrote on Instagram, “Papp ninjas got me good...thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material.” His choreographer friend Piyush Bhagat asked him in the comments section, “We were talking on the phone, right? About our next dancing block or a song?”

Media had gathered around Tiger’s house as he was enjoying the weekend breeze on his terrace. He came towards the boundary of his terrace to wave at the gathered paparazzi when they clicked his pictures. Tiger is seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body while the wind messes up his hair. He is also seen holding a hairband in his other hand. He later wore a tee and his mother Ayesha Shroff also came out to wave to the photographers.

Tiger Shroff cheers the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayesha Shroff waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger had also shared a candid video of rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on the same day to wish her on her 28th birthday. The Baaghi 3 actor put out a video on Instagram in which Disha is seen in a cafe, dancing to the tunes of hip-hop music and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions.

Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar[?].” The birthday girl was quick to reply to the wish, and commented: “thank you, superstar.”

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff too wished the Malang actor and shared an adorable selfie on Instagram. Ayesha wrote, “Happiest birthday Deeshu!” with flower and heart emojis. Disha replied to her saying, “Thank you so much aunty,” while Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister, thought the picture was “cute.”

