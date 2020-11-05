Tiger Shroff to headline new action franchise titled Ganapath, set in a post-pandemic world

After the Baaghi and Heropanti franchises, Tiger Shroff will headline yet another action film franchise. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his new project - Ganapath - to be directed by Vikas Bahl.

Tiger shared the motion poster of Ganapath, which showed him standing on a heap of rubble, with a fire raging around him. In a voiceover, he said, “Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai (When I get scared, I hit a lot).” The poster mentioned ‘Part 1’, suggesting that it has been planned as a franchise.

In his Instagram post, Tiger wrote, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama.”

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world, Ganapath will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film will go on floors in mid-2021 and will release in 2022.

Tiger, who has already begun prepping for Ganapath, said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Also see: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Jackky, who is co-producing Ganapath, said, “I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre.”

Meanwhile, Tiger will shoot for Heropanti 2 in December. He had shared the first posters of the film in February and called it ‘special’, as it is a sequel to his debut film. He will also simultaneously shoot for Baaghi 4. Ahmed Khan will be directing both films.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter