Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff to headline new action franchise titled Ganapath, set in a post-pandemic world

Tiger Shroff to headline new action franchise titled Ganapath, set in a post-pandemic world

Tiger Shroff will play the titular role in a new action franchise titled Ganapath. The first film will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. See the motion poster here.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff stars in and as Ganapath.

After the Baaghi and Heropanti franchises, Tiger Shroff will headline yet another action film franchise. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his new project - Ganapath - to be directed by Vikas Bahl.

Tiger shared the motion poster of Ganapath, which showed him standing on a heap of rubble, with a fire raging around him. In a voiceover, he said, “Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai (When I get scared, I hit a lot).” The poster mentioned ‘Part 1’, suggesting that it has been planned as a franchise.

In his Instagram post, Tiger wrote, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama.”

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world, Ganapath will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film will go on floors in mid-2021 and will release in 2022.



Tiger, who has already begun prepping for Ganapath, said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

 

Also see: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Jackky, who is co-producing Ganapath, said, “I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre.”

Meanwhile, Tiger will shoot for Heropanti 2 in December. He had shared the first posters of the film in February and called it ‘special’, as it is a sequel to his debut film. He will also simultaneously shoot for Baaghi 4. Ahmed Khan will be directing both films.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Nov 05, 2020 17:06 IST
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Nov 05, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Fight of development vs destruction, says JP Nadda in Bihar poll campaign
Nov 05, 2020 17:07 IST
Digital Swiss Gold announces the launch of its DSG mobile app that allows Indian consumers to buy and hold physical gold in Switzerland
Nov 05, 2020 17:04 IST
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 17:09 IST
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
Nov 05, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.