Tiger Shroff was always a daredevil, if this throwback picture shared by sister Krishna is anything to go by. See here

Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, has shared a throwback picture of the two of them, calling her actor brother her ‘bestie since day one.’ Krishna is currently in Australia with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

Taking to Instagram stories on Wednesday, Krishna shared a picture of herself with Tiger, smiling for the camera. They appear to be less than 10 years old in the picture. While Krishna is wearing a red hat and a grey swimsuit, Tiger is showing early signs of his athleticism. He is perched on a ledge.

Krishna’s post comes a day after Tiger made his singing debut with the single Unbelievable. Taking to his social media handle, Tiger released the song and shared, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet fulfilling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

Tiger and Krishna often exchange fun banter on social media. In June, Tiger reacted to Krishna’s PDA-filled picture with Eban with a puking emoji.

On Wednesday, Krishna shared a slow-motion video in which she can be seen taking a walk on the beach with Eban. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Everyday blessed”. Eban also dropped a few heart emojis on the post. He recently revealed during an Instagram live session that marriage ‘was on the cards’ for him and Krishna. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he said.

