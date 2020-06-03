Tiger Shroff wishes mentor Ahmed Khan, his son Azaan on birthday: ‘Happy birthday to the captain of the ship’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to extend his wishes to director Ahmed Khan and his son Azaan who share the same birth date, June 3. Sharing a picture with the filmmaker on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to the captain of the ship. Love you sir. Wish you the best of health, happiness and many more blockbusters. Can’t wait to work with you again.”

The picture shows the director-actor duo, perhaps on the sets of Baaghi 2 . While Tiger has a basketball in his hands, Ahmed and the actor seem to be engaged in a serious discussion. Tiger has worked with Ahmed in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The first film in the franchise was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Tiger also wished Azaan, Ahmed’s son who shares his birthday with the filmmaker and has also worked in Baaghi 3. Sharing a dance video with the young one, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday little bro..keep making your parents proud and keep killing it. Love.”

Azaan made his debut with Baaghi3 alongside Tiger. Earlier, he had featured as a model for several advertisements.

Also read: ‘Lot will be revealed,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya as actor’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment

Ahmed worked as a child actor in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s popular film Mr India and later took on the role of a choreographer for Anil-Aishwarya Rai’s Taal (1999), Aamir Khan’s Ghajini (2008) and Salman Khan’s Kick (2014). He donned the director’s hat with Lakeer - The Forbidden Lines, Fool n Final, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Disha Patani, who also worked with Ahmed, extended wishes for him on Instagram. She posted a throwback picture with him and wrote, “Happiest b’day my blockbuster Director @khan_ahmedasas Thank you for always having my back.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more