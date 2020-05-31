Sections
TikTok sensation Heena is Karisma Kapoor’s doppelganger, fans call it ‘kudrat ka karishma’

A TikTok user named Heena bears a striking resemblance to Karisma Kapoor. Check out her videos here.

Updated: May 31, 2020 10:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fans often confuse TikTok star Heena for Karisma Kapoor.

Just like the rest of us, celebrities have doppelgängers too, and we just stumbled upon Karisma Kapoor’s. TikTok star Heena, who has 2.4 million followers on the video-sharing platform, looks strikingly similar to the actor.

Heena has been making the most of this resemblance, and makes lip-sync videos mouthing Karisma’s songs and dialogues. She also often gets mistaken for the actor.

Fans’ minds were blown by their likeness and they expressed the same in the comments section of Heena’s Instagram posts. “Oh...kudrat ka karishma (it’s a miracle of nature),” one user wrote. Another wrote, “@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you.. carbon copy.” Another commented, “I’m dead .... @therealkarismakapoor your real sister.”

 



 

 

Currently, Karisma is quarantining with her children Samaira and Kiaan in Mumbai. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she misses her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet everyday. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,” she said.

Also see: Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from 25 years ago, recalls his modelling days

Karisma added that it was a ‘difficult time’ for everyone but urged them to remain at home. “Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So don’t feel bad,” she said.

Earlier this year, Karisma made her acting comeback after eight years with a web series titled Mentalhood. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the show revolved around the challenges of parenthood in the modern age. It also starred Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla and Tillottama Shome.

