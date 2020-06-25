TikTok star dies by suicide: report

A 16-year-old TikTok star has died by suicide, reports paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The news was confirmed to him by the head of her talent management agency, Arjun Sarin. Sarin told Bhayani that he spoke with her on Wednesday night for a song collaboration and she seemed to be ‘in a good mood and perfectly alright’.

The girl had over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and her last video was posted on Wednesday evening. She also shared a dance video on her Instagram stories around the same time.

The news of the girl’s death comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. He was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing treatment for the same.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

