‘Till we travel again’: When Kangana Ranaut took a 2-month vacation in Europe after Fashion. See throwback pics

Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared several throwback pictures from her European vacation in 2008.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

When Kangana Ranaut went sightseeing during her European vacation.

Kangana Ranaut is currently with her family at her residence in Manali, which appears to be a good location to weather lockdown. Her team has now shared throwback pictures from her European vacation that the actor undertook more than a decade ago.

Several pictures were shared from the holiday on her team’s Instagram account with the caption, “Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana travelling all around Europe (in 2008!!) learning about art-history and wines. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again ...”

 

The pictures feature a younger Kangana in her early 20s travelling to various parts of Europe including the Colosseum. The Queen actor is seen dressed in casual outfits in the pictures from her trip to Europe.



 

The team also shared trivia on the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s travel diaries and said that Kangana used to take her camera to each of her trips. “Interesting Trivia: before the iPhone days, she used to take her camera along everywhere,” the team tweeted.

Kangana made her film debut with Gangster in 2006. She went on to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion in 2008 which got her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, in which she played a kabaddi player.

Kangana was recently embroiled in a controversy over comments made by her sister Rangoli Chandel that led to her Twitter account suspended. Soon after, Kangana released a video in which she is heard saying that if anyone can find a tweet where Rangoli has said anything offensive against a particular community, “then we both will publicly apologise”.

