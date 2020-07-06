Tillotama Shome gets marriage proposal from a ‘virgin and vegetarian guy’, here’s her response

Actor Tillotama Shome, last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, shared a bizarre marriage proposal she received from a fan online. She was obviously not amused.

Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi and English: “Yeh kaisa shakahari mazaak hai bhai? (What sort of a vegetarian joke is this?) No thanks. Bye bye Tata bata alvida.” The note was from an admirer, who wrote: “I love you Will you marry me for my whole life forever? I am virgin and vegetarian guy who always ready for RNA 16s sequence male virginity test, lie-detector narco-test, brain mapping test.”

A lot of Instagram users wrote in. One person joked: “How can you resist?” while another said: “And you didn’t say yes, yet?!” Another person laughingly said: “What a proposal!! Best!” Many others dropped laughing face emojis.

Tillotama had a small role in Angrezi Medium as an education consultant. She had previously worked with Irrfan in Hindi Medium and Qissa, where she played his daughter. After Irrfan’s shocking death in April, Tillotama had written: “There are no visiting hours to remember you Irrfan. You just come and go.”

Tillotama was also seen in a web series called Mentalhood, where she was seen alongside Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri and Shruti Seth. Though touted as a Karisma Kapoor show, it was Tillotama who was the star of the show. In its review, the Hindustan Times said: “However, one actor who manages to overshadow the series is Tillotama Shome. As Preity ‘with an i’, she plays a tiger mom who walks the tightrope as a good parent with an uncouth husband and two problem kids. She even steals the spotlight from Karisma and is a revelation as a foul-mouthed mother of two sons who take after their ill-mannered father. The Monsoon Wedding actor gets the best dialogues and adds that much-needed dose of fun to this parenting textbook.”

Tillotama was also seen in Chintu Ka Birthday, when the film aired in June on Zee5. Writing about her, Hindustan Times’ review said: “Vinay Pathak is fantastic as a father who is battling with guilt but is hell bent on giving his son a birthday of his dreams. He is joined by equally brilliant actor Tillotama Shome, who continues to surprise us with the variation she brings to her work.”

