Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Time for family fun: Juhi Chawla’s special efforts for Christmas!

Time for family fun: Juhi Chawla’s special efforts for Christmas!

The actor talks about memories of celebrating the festival in Uganda and Mumbai and reveals what’s new this year!

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:21 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Juhi Chawla is looking forward to celebrating Christmas.

We began celebrating Christmas with more enthusiasm after I got married and began visiting our other home in Uganda. And, especially after our children came along, we would make a little effort to put on Santa hats, have a Christmas lunch and exchange gifts,” says Juhi Chawla, who also looks forward to celebrating the festival with her staff in Uganda as most are Christians.

 

This year has been special for her as she is in Uganda and one of their friends from Italy gifted them a statue of Mother Mary and baby Jesus which has been put up in a garden in their estate. “My mother-in-law created a garden and put up the statue in a grotto, which is simple yet lovely has been opened for everyone to visit this time for Christmas. It is so special,” she says.

Talking about the memorable times and X’mas parties, she says, “We have great fun when (husband) Jay’s Godmother, Aunty Terry, who is American of Jewish origin, would come over to spend Christmas holidays with us in Uganda and Mumbai. When she would come, we would make special efforts for the Xmas party. We would put up a huge Christmas tree. It would take 2-3 days to decorate the tree, which was fun for us -from buying stuff to put on the tree to actually decorating it.I remember on two -three occasions, we got party hats, fun accessories and all the uncles, aunties, grandmas, grandpas wore fluorescent wigs, oversized sunglasses, beer mugs, lights twinkling etc. Someone would wear a sombrero hat with a moustache, or an eye patch and a bandana and the kids would have fun watching the grown-ups looking ludicrous.” Chawla recalls getting fun photos made everyone laugh and made for cool memories.

“It would be a big party with 30 odd people. The kids would be her helpers and would line up to distribute the gifts to everyone around. The whole atmosphere would be fun family time,” she concludes.

. Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Rajasthan government clamps night curfew on New Year eve, bans parties
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

NGT directs Power, Coal ministries to undertake safety audit of thermal power stations
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
How Delhi will vaccinate people against Covid-19. All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Neha Kakkar reveals how Rohanpreet Singh drunkenly proposed to her. Watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
Devoleena, Rupal recreate Rasode Mein Kaun Tha on stage, watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.