Tisca Chopra snaps as she’s swarmed by paparazzi, says ‘please hatiye’. Watch video

A video of actor Tisca Chopra, seemingly hassled as she is swarmed by the paparazzi, has been shared online. The video shows the actor rushing towards her car, in a hurry to get away from the attention.

In the video, she can be seen waving the paparazzi away, even as they call out to her to pose for photographs. “Please hatiye (move),” she says, as she gestures at them. Tisca continues to wave them away as she gets in her car.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, she’d expressed a desire to move away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, perhaps to the mountains. “I need to quickly make my house somewhere outside of Mumbai. Somewhere where there is a lawn. I realized that you can work in the city and stay and live your life in another place. I am looking at somewhere around Maharashtra but also Himachal Pradesh where I was born. I love the mountains and we are looking at some place which has ease at life,” she had said.

She had also joined the increasing chorus of industry support for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection with a drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Tisca had slammed the media trial that Rhea had been subjected to. “It pained me to see that we have lost all restraint, all decency and patience to let the law take its course,” she had written in a social media post, adding the hashtags, “innocent until proven guilty,” and “let the truth emerge.”

Also read: Tisca Chopra: A person’s true nature gets revealed at the time of a crisis and this was that period

In her message, she had written, “I am not a fan of @rhea_chakraborty, in fact I didn’t know about her before the #SSRDeathCase... But what we are doing is medieval and just so wrong.. IF by some chance she is innocent, just think IF.. then we will burn in the hell of our own conscience, IF we have one..”

Tisca is known for Taare Zameen Par, Firaaq, and most recently, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more