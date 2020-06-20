To cheer Sushant Singh Rajput up, Rhea Chakraborty would call director Rumi Jaffery to meet him: ‘Sir aapke sath khush hota hai’

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was slated to direct Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty in a romantic comedy, has said that he was aware of Sushant’s depression, but didn’t press him on the matter as he feared it might make him uncomfortable. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34.

“Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some 5-6 months back. I had asked him many-a-times about it but he didn’t disclose too much and I didn’t push much because I thought he might not be comfortable,” Rumi told Pinkvilla in an interview. “In fact, Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai (please come over, he’s happy when he’s around you) or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication.”

Clarifying his earlier comments about Sushant wanting to take up farming, Rumi said, “He never said he wanted to quit acting, and then do farming but one of his dreams was to farm alongside action and cut. He liked to stay alone, loved science, plantations, he was so intelligent. We used to talk farming because I share a mutual interest. In fact, I have a small garden at my place in Bombay where Sushant would visit whenever he would come home.”

The filmmaker said that he tried calling Rhea, but she was too devastated to answer the phone, and spoke to her mother instead. “He was such a young and smart mind,” Rumi concluded. “He was loving towards me. I miss his hugs. He would prank me. In fact, I had texted him on June 12 and he had replied emotionally to it and I keep going to that message again.”

Sushant was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

