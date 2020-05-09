‘To work with Irrfan Khan was magical and special privilege’: Anees Bazmee shares throwback pic

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death came as a jolt for thousands of his fans as well as his industry colleagues. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has now shared a throwback picture with the late actor and said that working with him was a privilege.

In the picture, Irrfan is seen engaged in a serious conversation with the director and he looks quite dapper in a suit and trenchcoat combo. Anees, sporting a puffer jacket and denims, is explaining something to Irrfan. Sharing the throwback picture, he wrote, “I still can’t believe he is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it. We have lost one of this generation’s greatest actor. To work with Irrfan was a magical and special privilege.”

Irrfan worked with Anees in the 2011 comedy Thank You that also featured Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Upon Irrfan’s death on April 29, Anees had shared a picture with him and written on Instagram, “Hearing the news of my dear friend @irrfan is so sad and disturbing. Shock to know we lost one of the most talented actor in the industry, a legend has gone and it will be difficult for any one to fill his legacy. A heartfelt condolences to the family. May your soul rest in peace. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Irrfan died last month in a Mumbai hospital fighting neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. A statement from his family said, “I trust, I have surrendered’. These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

Also read: ‘It was Irrfan Khan’s strength that kept Sutapa and his sons going, she is equally courageous’: Vipin Sharma remembers the man behind the actor

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” it added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more