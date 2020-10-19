Told Irfan Pathan everything about Anurag Kashyap but he is keeping mum: Actor who accused filmmaker of sexual assault

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of rape by an actor; she has now said that she shared some details about the filmmaker with ‘good friend’ Irfan Pathan.

The actor, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and later filed a rape case against him, has claimed that she had confided about her encounter with the filmmaker in her ‘good friend’, cricketer Irfan Pathan. She expects the cricketer to share those details but he has chosen to keep mum.

Her first tweet mentioned how, barring the rape issue, she had shared what had happened between Anurag and her with Irfan. “I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend.”

She then went on to say what happened in 2014. She wrote: “2014 a day prior to Holi AK msg me ,was asking me 2 b 2his place dt time @IrfanPathan was at my home only,d msg came infront of him & I told him I’m going to go 2 @vineetjaintimes‘s party but not 2 mr. Kashyap’s house. Hope he remembers.!!”

She then explained why she was tagging Irfan in her tweets. She also made it clear that she has no interest in the cricketer. She wrote: “The point of tagging @IrfanPathan doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him.”

The actor in September had, in an interview, accused Anurag of sexual misconduct at workplace. Later, that month, she filed an FIR against the filmmaker, accusing him of rape, a charge he vehemently denies. However, the actor was dragged to court, in another associated case. In the course of her said interview, she had named three Bollywood actors - Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill, and claimed Anurag told her that they traded sexual favours in return of work. Richa filed a case against her and got an unconditional apology from the actor.

