Toolsidas Junior first poster: Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil collaborate for film on snooker

Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to feature in a film based on a snooker champion. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker have announced collaboration for their upcoming film titled Toolsidas Junior. A poster for the film was also unveiled Friday afternoon.

Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T Series will co-produce Toolsidas Junior, written and directed by Mridul. Sharing the poster, Ashutosh tweeted, “A MUSIC association now steps up to become a MOVIE collaboration!!! Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon!”

A film based on a snooker champion, Toolsidas Junior will also feature Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor. The poster of the film has an interesting tagline - “Baccha hai, phad dega’. Sanjay will have a guest appearance as a snooker coach, a Mumbai Mirror report from 2018 claimed.

Director Mridul has earlier co-written and co-directed Missed Call, which represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. The movie also features in Films Division’s honour list of ‘Best of Indian Cinema’.

Dalip Tahil plays the role of a snooker champion who is the antagonist. Talking about taking Dalip for the role, Ashutosh had earlier said in a press statement, “Dalip is an actor who has played multiple characters across Films & TV and Stage, especially Broadway — it was great to see him perform in Andrew Llyod Weber’s Bombay Dreams where he sang fabulously! He has done so much good work, and still, I believe he has so much more to give. I am very happy to collaborate with him on Toolsidas Junior!” The film was initially supposed to hit theatres in 2019 itself but was delayed.

Rajiv, who has worked in films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi (1985), was last seen in 1990 film Zimmedar and Toolsidas Junior will be his comeback after 30 years.

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s Torbaaz premieres on Netflix on Friday.

