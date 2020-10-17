Top 5 entertainment news: Randeep Hooda cheers for Chris Hemsworth, Kangana Ranaut reacts as court orders FIR against her

Randeep Hooda asks fans to vote for ‘apna chhora’ Chris Hemsworth at People’s Choice Awards, watch video

Actor Randeep Hooda is cheering for his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth, who is nominated at the People’s Choice Awards for his performance in the Netflix action film. Hemsworth has been nominated for ‘The Male Movie Star of 2020’ and ‘The Action Movie Star of 2020’, while Extraction has been nominated for ‘The Movie of 2020’ and ‘The Action Movie of 2020’.

Kangana Ranaut reacts as court orders FIR against her: ‘Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me’

Kangana Ranaut seems to be unfazed after a Bandra metropolitan court ordered an FIR against her and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for allegedly ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’. She tweeted pictures of herself dressed up for the Navratri celebrations and said that the ‘Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing’ over her.

Thor Love and Thunder’s working title leaked, Marvel fans dissect its meaning

The working title of the upcoming Marvel superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has been revealed, and as expected, it’s being dissected by fans for any clues that it might contain. The film is about to begin production in Australia, with director Taika Waititi at the helm. According to a tweet from Skyler Shuler, the editor-in-chief of Disney fansite The DisInsider, Thor: Love and Thunder is being developed under the working title The Big Salad.

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Speculation was rife that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, his spokesperson has refuted the rumours, calling them ‘baseless and untrue’.

Raj Babbar shares gorgeous pic of late wife Smita Patil on her birthday: ‘Your influence has been so meaningful’

Actor-politician Raj Babbar has shared a gorgeous picture of his late actor-wife Smita Patil , in an Instagram post and talked about how she added meaning to his life. Born in Pune, Smita died at a young age of 31 due to childbirth complications. She featured in more than 80 films throughout her career spanning around a decade.

