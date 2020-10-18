Top 5 entertainment news: Robert Downey Jr was ‘blinded’ by Iron Man suit in first film, Sonu Sood talks about possible biopic

Robert Downey Jr reveals that he was ‘absolutely blinded’ by Iron Man suit in first film, because Marvel wanted to cut costs

Both actor Robert Downey Jr and Marvel Studios are significantly richer than they were back in 2008, when the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- Iron Man -- was released. Over the years, Iron Man’s suit became more complex and more reliant on computer generated imagery (CGI). In a clip from David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the actor recalled working with heavy physical suits in the first Iron Man movie.

Read the full story here

Sonu Sood reveals the only condition he has if a biopic is made on him

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been hailed as a real-life hero for his relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, feels that he still has a long way to go before he is the subject of a biopic. He also revealed the only condition on which he will allow a film to be made on his life.

Read the full story here

When Chadwick Boseman was fired from TV show for questioning producers, replaced by future Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan

Actor Chadwick Boseman is known for playing powerful Black characters on screen, but when he was starting out, getting well-defined roles was a challenge. In his commencement speech to the graduating class of 2018 of his alma mater, Howard University, the actor spoke about being fired from a television show because he questioned the producers about the stereotypical depiction of his character.

Read the full story here

Aditya Narayan to marry Shweta Agarwal in a temple on December 1, wedding to be attended only by close friends and family

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their wedding on December 1 will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Read the full story here

Taapsee Pannu reminisces about Maldives getaway as she returns to work after testing Covid-19 negative

Taapsee Pannu seems to be experiencing a holiday hangover. The actor, who has now returned to shoot for Haseen Dillruba after taking a mandatory Covid-19 test and getting a negative result, shared a picture from her recent Maldives getaway on Instagram. She said that she is looking back at her beach vacation with ‘love and joy’.

Read the full story here