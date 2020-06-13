Travel withdrawal takes over celebs amid the lockdown

The craving for travel is making people experience major travel withdrawal amid this lockdown. Actor Mini Mathur recently posted on social media, “Anyone else feeling travel withdrawals? @Karishmakolhi & I certainly are.”

Actor Ankur Rathee, too, shared an illusory picture of a cheesecake which seemed to look like a ship sailing in the sea which had a caption, “You wanna travel so bad that you didn’t notice this was a cake.”

In psychological terms, Dr Kamna Chibber, clinical psychologist, explains that it’s “not clinical conditioning but one of the psychological and behavioural elements” which one experiences from time to time. Amid the pandemic, there is uncertainty about when we’ll get to travel again which makes people miss it more.

“It also gets you because of the fear of missing out since every summer vacation we all look forward to going on a vacation and plan for it much in advance. The only way to deal with this is to go on a break, disconnect from working from home routine, and spend time with family, do something different like listening to music, painting, or some other hobby,” Chibber says.

Actor - travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury has been travelling non-stop from the past two years and post lockdown, it gave her “a nice break” from it, but she says, “I’m having major withdrawals now. Five of my trips have got cancelled and I’m not sure when I’ll get to travel next. I feel an adrenaline rush and the need to explore new places every day, meet new people, know their culture, and much more,” Treasury says.

Calling themselves hodophiles, actors Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal says they like to go on a different expedition every four-five months. “Mohit and I had thought of going to Japan around March April or Greece in July -August but due to the pandemic, we cancelled everything. Travel makes you feel the change in life as you meet local people and learn about their art and culture. I’m missing this so much and have been only posting throwback pictures.” Irani says.