Tripti Dimri: Can you blame star kids for getting more opportunities? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and offered a film, why would I say no?

Actor Tripti Dimri feels it’s up to the ‘audience’ when it comes to giving every actor a fair chance, irrespective of them being an insider or outsider in the film industry.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:16 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

After making her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film, Laila Majnu, actor Tripti Dimri was recently seen in web film, Bulbull.

Actor Tripti Dimri, entered the film industry with no experience, connections and knowledge of how to go about work. However, riding high today on the good reviews for her web film, Bulbull, has made her confident.

While the debate about nepotism, favouritism and groupism rages on, Dimri narrates her own experience to prove that it all depends on the audience, and no one else.

“Laila Majnu (my debut film) came out, and nobody went to watch it. I went to the theatre for seven days, and there were hardly 20-25 people sitting. I think if that film was a hit, I’d have definitely got more opportunities immediately after that. It didn’t; both me and Avinash Tiwary went unnoticed,” she reveals.

And even though she was noticed for her talent within the industry, the public took notice of her only with Bulbull.



“This is how it works. If you go and watch our film, we’ll definitely get more work. I keep giving the example of Kartik Aaryan — he’s also an outsider. Only because his film was a blockbuster, filmmakers noticed him that he’s someone who they can put their money on,” says the 26-year-old. 

However, one can’t overlook the fact that after Laila Majnu, it took Dimri two years to star in a project. Does she agree if she had been a star kid, she’d have got her second opportunity sooner, the fate of the first film notwithstanding?

The actor instead questions, “Can you blame star kids for that? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and I’m being offered a film, why would I say no? I’m not asking people to follow me, they are, on their own. You can’t blame them. I’m sure it’s different for them also. They face their own challenges, it’s difficult for them as well. You can’t say they don’t give their 100 percent. Hota nahi hota, they do give that.”

Elaborating on how the constant comparisons star kids have to face due to their lineage, she adds they even have to bear with the pressure of being compared to their relatives and parents, which doesn’t happen with outsiders.

“So, they’re dealing with different problems. All I want to say is that problems and difficulties are there for everybody, we shouldn’t be playing this ‘who to blame’ game. This debate will go on, there’s no end to it,” she opines.

