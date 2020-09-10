Tripti Dimri: I’m not the person who can just text people for the heck of work, I can’t beg for it

Socialising, partying, networking — this is something actor Tripti Dimri doesn’t believe in, despite being advised to do so by many people. Add to that the debate raging on around outsiders finding it tough to make it big in Bollywood.

Has it ever happened that she was finalised for a project, but later replaced by a star kid or someone with connections?

“That has not happened with me, but I have heard about it. A lot of times I got this from people ‘Go to that party, build connections, that’s how you get work’. I don’t believe in these things. I don’t believe that me having a good equation with someone is going to get me work. If I am not talented and don’t know my job, then no matter what I do, I am not going to get work. This is something people need to understand,” says the 26-year-old.

Dimri adds it must have worked for somebody, which is why this belief still persists. However, “I don’t think I am that person who can just text people for the heck of work. I should be invested in that person otherwise I won’t. I can’t beg for work. One day or the other, you will get work. In today’s day and age, there’s work for everybody. You should be focusing on your work.”

While it’s her work in Bulbull and Laila Majnu that got her noticed, not many people know that the actor had actually started her film career with a role in Poster Boys, starring Sunny and Bobby Deol, and directed by Shreyas Talpade.

“When I was new to Mumbai, I was auditioning for everything, be it television shows or music videos. I just wanted work at that point in time, I was very new, and didn’t know if I would get a film. In fact, for Poster Boys, my agency said I shouldn’t do this film, but I was like ‘I want to, tomorrow, I might not get this opportunity, I don’t want to miss out’. I am glad I did it. It got me noticed, as I was very shy then. This film gave me the confidence of being around so many people, the film camera, and interact with people from the industry. I think everything is important,” says Dimri.

The actor further shares that whether it’s good or bad, she wants to solely decide for what she does in her career. “Whatever mistakes I make for myself, I don’ want to blame any other person later, and if it’s good, I want to take the credit,” ends Dimri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more