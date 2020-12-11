Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Trishala on father Sanjay Dutt’s past drug addiction: ‘It’s a disease he has to fight every single day’

Trishala on father Sanjay Dutt’s past drug addiction: ‘It’s a disease he has to fight every single day’

Trishala Dutt has spoken about Sanjay Dutt’s past drug addiction, saying she is proud that her father admitted to it and sought help. She is a psychologist by profession.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Trishala Dutt with father Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has addressed the actor’s past drug addiction, saying that it is a disease he has to fight ‘every.single.day’. She was replying to a person’s question on social media, who asked how she perceives her father’s past addiction, given she is a psychologist.

Trishala explained how addiction is actually a disease. “First it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences.” She then added, “The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs,” she wrote.

She said addiction is nothing to be ashamed of, instead it should be acknowledged and treated. “When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he’s not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about,” Trishala wrote.

Sanjay has been open about his addiction, saying that he was at the death’s door when he decided to ask father Sunil Dutt for help after mother Nargis’ death. He was in a rehab centre in the US for a while. “It was morning and I was hungry. My mother had passed away then but I told my house help that I am hungry and asked him to give me some food. He said, ‘Baba, it has been two day since you have eaten.’ Then I went to the bathroom and looked at myself in the mirror. I was in a dying condition and was bleeding from my mouth and nose,” he had recounted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi

latest news

Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Banksy confirms he created Sneezing Granny artwork on Bristol house
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Nine months into the pandemic, rethink those bad habits — again
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.