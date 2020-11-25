Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

Taapsee Pannu has shared her replies to a troll on Instagram, explaining why it is important to reply to haters so that other women don’t have to face the same abuse. Tapsee took on a man who called her a ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’.

She shared the screenshot of the conversation where the troll said, “Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai.” Replying to him in the same vein, Taapsee wrote, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye (I have lifted the standards but you probably won’t get it).”

As the man kept on attacking her, Taapsee again replied, “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.” She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, remaking sarcastically, “Ignore all the abuse you get so that other girls can deal with it.”

The actor’s last release was the critically acclaimed Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. She has a slate of films in the pipeline including Shabash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket.

The actor recently finished the shoot of Rashmi Rocket in which she is playing an athlete. Her post teasing her new physique read, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.”

Atul Kasbekar, one of the producers of her next film Looop Lapeta, said: “Whoa! Those quads! And btw it’s really noble of the ‘Rashmi’ producers to prep you for all the running you’ll do for us!”