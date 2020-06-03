Tusshar Kapoor hosts birthday party for son Laksshya, calls him ‘gift from God’

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya has turned four, and the actor has written in an Instagram post that the toddler is a gift from God. Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Laksshya.

"My baby turns 4.....to write about my love for you would be reiterating, in fact overstating the obvious! Really speaking, you were, are and will always be my gift from God! Happy birthday my bachcha! #laksshyakapoor #June1st#quarantinebirthday #laksshyaturns4#babysharkparty#homeiswheretheheartis backdrop deco by @reenz290 @eventsbay," Tusshar captioned the image he shared on Tuesday.

Tusshar's sister and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video collage of Laksshya. "The one ! The first one ! Who made us ...US! Happie bday laqu! Thanku for being d one who made me mommy first! Ur my jaaaaaan ! My twin my fellow Gemini," she wrote. Tusshar welcomed his son through IVF and surrogacy in 2016.

In a recent interview, Tusshar’s father, actor Jeetendra, had said, “When I look at Tusshar, he makes me proud. What a wonderful father he is. I was not even one percent of what he is. This is all the realisation that has come with age and lockdown. After all, you learn till you go to your grave.”

