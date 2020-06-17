Tusshar Kapoor looks at the brighter side of this crisis: My son is getting a lot of time to spend with his grandparents

Things might have started to get back to normal with people stepping out of their homes to work, actor Tusshar Kapoor continues to be extra cautious about his four-year-old son, Laksshya. While the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown for last three months brought everything to standstill, Kapoor says he’d rather focus on the positive outcomes.

The actor reveals that this is for the first time that Laksshya is getting to spend quality time with his grandparents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.

“I have time in the evenings and that’s when I take my son down in our building compound. My parents also come down and see him in the evening, my sister (Ekta Kapoor) also comes with her son, Ravie. It has now become like a de-stress activity and a family outing which we all look forward to,” shares Tusshar.

Well aware of the gravity and severity of the situation, the 43-year-old says he and his family have found a silver lining.

“Otherwise, we don’t get the time to hang out so much as a family. I normally take Laksshya out in the park every evening where my parents aren’t there. This has given us a lot of time to bond with each other. My son is getting a lot of time to spend with his grandparents. A lot of good has also come out of it,” adds the actor.

While all kinds of shootings were halted due to the lockdown, Kapoor reveals that work continues for him. Sharing how he spends most time of the day working on his phone, he shares, “I coordinate things for my production, read scripts, give finishing touches to a film that I shot recently as well as manage my social media commitments. Work has become far lesser as far as professional life is concerned but it hasn’t come to a full stop. The way of working has changed for sure. Technology is a big blessing.”

Besides work, Kapoor, a follower of Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism, says his practice has also gone online amid this lockdown.

“We do study on the phone, now it’s known as phone visit. We do have a district meeting discussion at the end of every month and we do that on the phone now, as well as our studies and discussion,” he tells us.

