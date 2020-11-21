Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Tusshar Kapoor on Bollywood’s negative image: The industry has crossed many mountains, isse bhi zyaada dekha hai

Tusshar Kapoor on Bollywood’s negative image: The industry has crossed many mountains, isse bhi zyaada dekha hai

Actor Tusshar Kapoor says the current vilification of the film industry is something that “too shall pass”.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:18 IST

By Rishabh Suri,

Actor Tusshar Kapoor co-produced the recent OTT release Laxmii.

Born and brought up in an illustrious family, with yesteryear star Jeetendra his father, actor-producer Tushhar Kapoor is all praises for the Hindi film industry.

Of late, however there’s been a lot of negativity attached to his workplace. What does he have to say about all that is being said?

“I think it’s a part of the process, given the extraordinary circumstances we are in. These kind of challenges also come, Bollywood ne toh isse bhi zyaada dekha hai. A flood had come once there was a strike, then swine flu, and Covid 19 too, here have been so many mountains Bollywood has really crossed, so many hurdles they have overcome. This is also something that too shall pass,” quips the 43-year-old, whose production, Laxmii released on an OTT platform recently. 

According to him, he doesn’t think there is anything that has ‘damaged’ the industry’s liking in the minds of the audiences. Kapoor adds, “They are still hungry for good entertainment, once something good and worthwhile comes up. You see, the love people have for Bollywood will still be intact.”

The actor, who has been a part of films such as the Golmaal franchise and The Dirty Picture (2011) goes on to give instances where the entire industry united for causes and otherwise, and says challenges are a part of life. “We have always stuck together, right from the time of Hope 86, all industry actors had come together to organise and raise funds then. Now too, when such times come, the industry comes together. The fact that it is so important, is why we have to go through this. It’s just a sign of how loved the industry is. It’s like the strongest voice in the country,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
Nov 21, 2020 13:19 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
Nov 21, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

Markets to not to shut again: Shopkeepers and shoppers support
Nov 21, 2020 13:59 IST
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon to fill 647 vacancies, here’s direct link
Nov 21, 2020 13:55 IST
Singapore Airline’s India venture Vistara eyes direct flights to US
Nov 21, 2020 14:00 IST
4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj
Nov 21, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.