Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Tusshar Kapoor on Laxmii’s title change: Hope this lays to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regards to title

Tusshar Kapoor on Laxmii’s title change: Hope this lays to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regards to title

Actor turned producer Tusshar Kapoor says opting for an OTT release for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii was a ‘blessing’.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 14:45 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is a co-producer on Laxmii.

Akshay Kumar- starrer Laxmii, earlier title Laxmmi Bomb, has been creating buzz ever since the first look and trailer dropped. However, the title was mired in controversies, and keeping that in mind, the makers decided to change it to Laxmii. Actor Tusshar, who is co-producing the film, says they are “very happy” with this one.

“It has been done keeping in mind the feelings of everyone who had or didn’t have any issue with the earlier title, for peace and positivity that should be around any film, especially our special one,” he says.

Adding that it goes with the character played by Kumar in the film, he says, “I hope this lays to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regards to the title of this film.” 

Laxmii is releasing directly on an OTT platform, which was announced way back before theatres reopened amid the Covid 19 pandemic. As a producer, is Tusshar satisfied with a film like this releasing not on the big screen?

He says it’s a big compliment if people see the film as worthy of the big screen, “It goes to show that people are appreciating the way it’s mounted, Akshay sir’s look in the film, his representation and energy. It’s a big commercial entertainer, that’s why people are saying they want to watch it on the big screen. Of course given the situation in the lockdown, globally these are stressful times. So in this extraordinary situation, we had to move, and deciding to release it on OTT was more like a blessing.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
Nov 01, 2020 14:16 IST
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 13:19 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Mayank returns for KXIP
Nov 01, 2020 15:35 IST
Nitish Kumar govt in anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 15:36 IST

latest news

WB govt, Eastern railway to discuss suburban train service resumption
Nov 01, 2020 15:33 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Mayank returns for KXIP
Nov 01, 2020 15:35 IST
Delhi Police constable, friend held over firing in road rage case
Nov 01, 2020 15:25 IST
IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline further extended, check details
Nov 01, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.