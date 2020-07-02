Sections
Home / Bollywood / TV actor gets married with sanitiser in hand, Nithya Menen says she gets affected by body-shaming

TV actor gets married with sanitiser in hand, Nithya Menen says she gets affected by body-shaming

From TV actor Manish Raisinghan sharing the story of his Covid-19 wedding to Nithya Menen opening up about body-shaming, here are top entertainment news of the day.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news of the day.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates:

Manish Raisinghan on his ‘Covid wedding’: I was carrying a sanitiser in one hand, a sword in the other during the rituals

Actor Manish Raisinghan’s wedding to Sangeita Chauhan on June 30 was quite hatke — it was a ‘covid wedding’, as he describes it, with every precaution possible. So much so that even their respective parents were not present at the close-knit affair in Mumbai.

(Read full story here)

Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal rake debate on level playing field in Bollywood... Is it just an illusion?

“A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” — this one tweet by actor Vidyut Jammwal has now gone viral.

(Read full story here)



Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister shares sweet picture of daughter ‘Freyju with her Mamu’. See it here



Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture of the late actor, with his niece sitting on his lap. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu.” The picture received love from Sushant’s fans.



(Read full story here)

Nithya Menen says body-shaming affects her: ‘Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight, they just assume’

Actor Nithya Menen has said that being subjected to body-shaming took a toll on her. She also said that people who make such comments are always quick to jump to assumptions.

(Read full story here)

Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari treated him ‘like a servant’, called the cops when he tried to meet their son

Television actor Abhinav Kohli has accused his estranged wife, television actor Shweta Tiwari, of not allowing him to meet their three-year-old son. Abhinav claimed that between September 2019 to May this year, he ran errands for Shweta and took care of their child, whenever she needed him to.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Biden says ‘will lift freeze on H1-B visas on winning 2020 US elections’
Jul 02, 2020 11:06 IST
Vince McMahon’s net worth rises despite talent cuts due to Covid-19: Report
Jul 02, 2020 11:03 IST
UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 billion transactions in June
Jul 02, 2020 11:01 IST
Indian Railways to allow private players to operate passenger trains
Jul 02, 2020 10:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.