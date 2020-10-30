TV actor threatened by goons, Suhana Khan wishes Ananya Panday on birthday with throwback video

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

TV actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has filed a police complaint after being mugged in his apartment complex. His mother said that this isn’t the first time that they’ve experienced something like this.

(Read full story here)

Suhana Khan says BFF Ananya Panday has never been rejected, asks her to ‘teach us your way please’. Watch funny video

Suhana Khan has wished her BFF Ananya Panday on her birthday with an interesting throwback video which shows her performing better than others in a Tik Tok game. It not just features the two friends but Suhana’s brother AbRam and their other friend Shanaya Kapoor as well.

(Read full story here)

Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s fun pyjama party with friends ahead of wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, see pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Friday in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Ahead of that, the actor’s family has been hosting her pre-wedding functions. Now, pictures from her pyjama party have surfaced online.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu distances himself from son Jaan’s remarks on Marathi, questions ‘upbringing his mother gave him’

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has distanced himself from his son Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments on the Marathi language. Earlier this week, on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had told Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut reacts to BMC shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight case against her: ‘Spending public money to tease a girl’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight their lawsuit against her. Kangana had sued the BMC for ‘illegally’ demolishing part of her office building in Mumbai.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more