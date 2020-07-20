Twinkle Khanna calls out Akshay Kumar for ‘robbing’ her pretty, floral face mask for awareness video

Akshay Kumar featured in a public service announcement video, reminding everyone to wear their face masks before stepping out of their houses. However, it appears that the ‘pretty, floral’ mask used by him belongs to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. She hilariously called him out for stealing it for the video.

The video starts with different people saying ‘idiot’ in their respective languages. It cuts to Akshay saying, “Agar aap nahi chahte ki aap har bharatiya bhasha mein gaali khayein ya phir koi aapko buri baat kahe, toh chup-chaap iss mask ka istemaal karein (If you do not want to get abused in every Indian language or be told off by someone, please use a face mask).” He then goes on to wear a floral mask.

“Go about your life normally but follow the #safenormal,” Akshay wrote, sharing the video on his Twitter page. Twinkle shared his tweet and wrote, “Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal.”

Also read | ‘That’s what qualified me for B grade’: Taapsee Pannu jokes as writer Kanika Dhillon highlights ‘her last 5 films made Rs 352 cr’

Akshay and Twinkle got married in January 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara. Earlier this year, on their 19th wedding anniversary, the actor wished his wife with a hilarious Instagram post. In the picture, he was seen dressed as Pakshirajan, his character from 2.0, about to dig his fangs into her. “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up to make his digital debut with his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more