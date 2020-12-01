Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna compromises on her own appearance to make sure daughter Nitara looks perfect, shares witty post. See here

Twinkle Khanna compromises on her own appearance to make sure daughter Nitara looks perfect, shares witty post. See here

Twinkle Khanna shared a witty post about compromising on her own appearance, to make sure that her daughter Nitara looked perfect. Check it out here.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Twinkle Khanna caught in a candid moment with daughter Nitara.

Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture of herself, mothering daughter Nitara. Twinkle frequently posts about her kids, and her family, including husband Akshay Kumar and mother Dimple Kapadia.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a picture that showed her combing Nitara’s hair. Her caption read, “Being a mom often means brushing her immaculately groomed hair one last time when you are the one who needs to run a brush through your haystack desperately #MadAboutMissy.”

 

On Nitara’s birthday recently, she shared a special post for her. “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl,” Twinkle wrote.

Twinkle and Nitara recently accompanied Akshay to Glasgow, where the actor shot for his upcoming spy film, titled BellBottom. Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Akshay said that Twinkle was responsible for his changed approach to films and sensibilities as an actor. “I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she revealed. Nitara is their younger child; they also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares pic with daughter Nitara, gets reflective about parenting: ‘This comes without instruction manuals’

Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it for good and dedicating her time to writing. Her books--Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad-- were both bestsellers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
LIVE: Kamal Haasan suggests ‘dialogue with farmers’ to Centre amid stir
Dec 01, 2020 18:21 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Barcelona rests Lionel Messi again in Champions League
Dec 01, 2020 18:32 IST
JJP suggests written assurance from Centre on MSP
Dec 01, 2020 18:30 IST
Biden plan to end US fossil fuel subsidies faces big challenges
Dec 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Two thirds of school-age kids without internet access: UN
Dec 01, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.