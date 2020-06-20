Twinkle Khanna defines love, says it is ‘only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own’

Sections
Twinkle Khanna has shared a lovely picture as she sat with a loved one, probably her husband Akshay Kumar, to enjoy the evening view of the beach.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna shared a new picture on Instagram along with her definition of love.

Twinkle Khanna has shared an adorable picture from her beachside bungalow which comes with a seaview. The actor turned writer can be seen sitting on the boundary of her house, along with a man, possibly her actor husband Akshay Kumar, as the two enjoy the evening view.

Sharing it on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it.”

Akshay and Twinkle occasionally crack jokes on each other and share candid clicks from their personal life on Instagram. Earlier this year, Akshay had shared a candid picture with Twinkle which showed him in his look from the film 2.0. He captioned the picture, “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. ‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan.”

Twinkle had once also shared a quirky gift Akshay brought for her from the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show ahead of the release of his last film, Good Newwz. Sharing a picture of a pair of earrings made from onions, she wrote, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.”



Akshay was scheduled to witness the release of his Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi in March this year but the film had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. His another film Laxmmi Bomb is also lined up for release this year.

