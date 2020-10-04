Twinkle Khanna gets ready for a cook-off, shares proof of son Aarav being a superior chef. See pic

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who is getting ready for a cook-off, wishes she could send her son Aarav in her place. She shared a picture that is proof of their ‘divergent skill sets’ in the culinary department, which featured a cake made by him and a cup of coffee made by her.

“Today as I am prepping for a cook-off with a recipe from our What’s In Your Dabba cookbook, I wish I could send my son to do my bit instead. Our divergent skill sets are clearly depicted in this picture. He baked the cake and I made the coffee:),” she wrote on Twitter.

Recently, actor Akshay Kumar shared a video in which he teased Twinkle about her poor cooking skills. The two were in the hot seat as they were interviewed by little children.

When asked who is the best chef in the family, Akshay immediately said, “I don’t think you even have to say it. It’s me. She can’t even make an omelette.” Twinkle, however, said that Aarav was the better chef.

“He (Akshay) is a very good cook. He knows how to fry my brains, boil my blood. If you really want to know the best chef in our family, it’s our son. He can make anything, from rajma to pizzas to the most amazing dessert,” Twinkle said. Akshay conceded, saying, “He is the best cook, I am the second best and she can only cook stories.”

Just like Twinkle, her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, is not inclined towards cooking. In May this year, Twinkle shared a photo of the first-ever meal cooked for her by Dimple and joked that it only took a global pandemic and a lockdown for it to happen.

“It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia,” Twinkle wrote.

