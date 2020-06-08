Sections
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna honours ‘beautiful birthday girl’ Dimple Kapadia on her big day. See pic

Twinkle Khanna honours ‘beautiful birthday girl’ Dimple Kapadia on her big day. See pic

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. See it here.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Dimple Kapadia turned 63 on Monday.

Writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Monday to mark the 63rd birthday of her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Sharing a picture of her mother, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “The beautiful birthday girl.”

Twinkle’s post has been ‘liked’ over 20,000 times. “Happy bday to your beautiful mother,” one person wrote in the comments. Another fan wrote that Dimple “Shares a birthday with my mum.”

 

Twinkle in her Times of India column wrote about the bond that she shares with Dimple. “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting,” she wrote.



However, after Twinkle became a mother herself, she developed a new respect for Dimple. “I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother’s notion of me...I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently,” she wrote.

Also read: Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: When Akshay Kumar shared his wish to go on date with her, she thought he was gay

Twinkle also recently shared a picture of a meal prepared by her mother -- it was the first time that Dimple had made food for her, she said. “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia,” her caption read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two masked men break into nine Baner shops, Rs 54,000 stolen
Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
20-year old killed in Sangvi, 6 detained
Jun 08, 2020 21:28 IST
Italian soccer season could finish with no champion
Jun 08, 2020 21:28 IST
Central team visits Naidu, Sasson hospitals
Jun 08, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.