Twinkle Khanna honours ‘beautiful birthday girl’ Dimple Kapadia on her big day. See pic

Writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Monday to mark the 63rd birthday of her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Sharing a picture of her mother, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “The beautiful birthday girl.”

Twinkle’s post has been ‘liked’ over 20,000 times. “Happy bday to your beautiful mother,” one person wrote in the comments. Another fan wrote that Dimple “Shares a birthday with my mum.”

Twinkle in her Times of India column wrote about the bond that she shares with Dimple. “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting,” she wrote.

However, after Twinkle became a mother herself, she developed a new respect for Dimple. “I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother’s notion of me...I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently,” she wrote.

Twinkle also recently shared a picture of a meal prepared by her mother -- it was the first time that Dimple had made food for her, she said. “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia,” her caption read.

