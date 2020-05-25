Sections
Twinkle Khanna remembers her nani on Eid in emotional post: ‘Our hearts and table have too many empty spaces’

Writer Twinkle Khanna has remembered her late grandmother’s special Eid kichda in an emotional post. Her grandmother, also actor Dimple Kapadia’ mother, dies in 2019.

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Twinkle Khanna’s grandmother Betty Kapadia died in 2019.

Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her family’s Eid feast, along with a note of remembrance for her late grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Twinkle wrote that she associates Eid with her ‘nani’s kichda’.

She wrote on Instagram on Monday, “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.” The picture shows a plate of the Eid delicacy, along with several accompaniments.

 

Twinkle’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 50000 times. “Eid Mubarak,” several people wished her in the comments section, while others wrote about how pretty her picture was.



Twinkle’s grandmother, Betty, died at the age of 80 in 2019. She had been diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

 

Several Bollywood actors took to social media to extend their Eid wishes to fans. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak.” Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself in a hijab, as a child and an adult, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.”

Sonam Kapoor, meanwhile, shared an old picture of herself, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”



