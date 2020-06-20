Twinkle Khanna reveals father Rajesh Khanna called her Tina Baba, says ‘He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol’

Twinkle Khanna has shared fond memories of her superstar father Rajesh Khanna, with whom she also shares her birthday. The actor-turned-writer has written about the late actor in an article on her website Tweak India, ahead of the upcoming Father’s Day.

Sharing a black and white childhood picture with Rajesh on Instagram, Twinkle shared the article titled “Father’s Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December”. About her birth, she wrote, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

She has revealed in the article how the father-daughter duo used to exchange dating advice. Sharing what he once said as a joke, she wrote, “‘Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, ‘always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken’.”

Twinkle has written that he treated her like an equal, and revealed, “He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand.”

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the two are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Her father was married to actor Dimple Kapadia and she also has a sister, Rinky Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna had earlier shared a picture of mother Dimple Kapadia and a dish made by her on Instagram.

Twinkle had recently shared a glimpse of her mother on her birthday this month. Last month, sharing a picture of a dish made by Dimple, she wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia.”

