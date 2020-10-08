Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna’s peaceful moment turns into ‘war zone’ as kids Aarav and Nitara get into a fight, see photos

Twinkle Khanna’s peaceful moment turns into ‘war zone’ as kids Aarav and Nitara get into a fight, see photos

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared photos of her children, Aarav and Nitara, fighting and said that it only takes seconds for a peaceful moment to turn into a full-fledged ‘war zone’.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna shared photos of children Aarav and Nitara fighting.

Twinkle Khanna’s new Instagram post is proof that being a mother requires always staying on one’s toes. In a series of pictures, she demonstrated how her children, Aarav and Nitara, were peacefully lying on the grass one moment and at each other’s throats the next. She quipped that it only takes seconds for a peaceful moment to turn into a ‘war zone’.

Sharing black-and-white photos of herself with Aarav and Nitara, Twinkle wrote, “Being a mom involves quick transitions - it’s a matter of seconds before you go from lazing peacefully on the grass into the midst of a war zone! #MamaMiaHereWeGoAgain.”

In the first picture, Twinkle and Aarav were seen lying on blankets laid out in the grass. In the second, Nitara joins her elder brother. In the third photo, the siblings are seen in the middle of a full-blown physical fight as the author tries to stop them.

 



Also read | Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Recently, in a video interview shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram page, he and Twinkle discussed a number of topics including parenting techniques. She revealed that she would scare Aarav into finishing all his food when he was younger.

“I used to tell my son when he was little that if he was not eating his food, the mutton lady would come and she would cut his fingers up, fry them and sell it at Juhu market. Now, this is a horrific story. He didn’t really eat French fries for a very long time because he thought that French fries were made by the mutton lady. But it did the trick and he did eat his food,” she said.

Akshay advised against this technique and said that Aarav must have been a ‘little scarred’ because of this story. “Thank God my daughter is too intelligent and she is amazing. Am I right Nitara? You don’t get bullied by your mother saying all this mutton lady and ghosts, right?,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Oct 08, 2020 13:35 IST
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Oct 08, 2020 13:55 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST

latest news

Coronavirus may push 150 mln people into extreme poverty: World Bank
Oct 08, 2020 14:37 IST
IPL 2020: Certain areas still need improvement, says Mumbai Indians coach Jayawardene
Oct 08, 2020 14:39 IST
A new horse from the stable of Navy veteran - Electric scooter Hyena M1 from Aslov Auto
Oct 08, 2020 14:34 IST
Former cop Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1mn bond
Oct 08, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.