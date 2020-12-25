Twinkle Khanna shares Christmas memory of Akshay Kumar turning Santa for Nitara, Karan Johar’s twins are in festive mood

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have dampened Christmas celebrations at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s home. She took to Instagram to share a memory from an earlier celebration, when Akshay turned Santa Claus for their daughter, Nitara.

In the photo, Akshay as Santa was seen with Nitara on his lap, giving her a kiss on the cheek. She held beautifully wrapped presents in her hand. “Christmas throwback:) This year I suppose even Santa is practising social distancing. Merry Christmas and may all our lives be filled with love, light and laughter. #christmastime,” the image was captioned.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, were in the Christmas spirit. He shared an adorable picture of them posing together in Santa hats on Instagram Stories. While Yash wore a red tracksuit, Roohi looked cute in a white and red frock. “Merry Christmas,” the caption read.

Karan Johar shared a picture of Yash and Roohi on Instagram stories.

Several Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses of a lavish Christmas dinner at her and Saif Ali Khan’s home. Among the attendees were Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena shared another picture of her and Saif posing for the camera, while their son Taimur feasted on some turkey in the background. “Someone loves turkey #MerryChristmas,” she wrote.

Also read | ‘Relax karo baby’: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live rap gave Deepika Padukone a headache

Shilpa Shetty, who is in Goa with her family, shared a funny video to wish her fans a merry Christmas. In the clip, she put her, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha’s faces on the bodies of dancing elves.

“Enjoying a #virtual holiday! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Kundra’s. Dancing into 2021 with hope, positivity and safer travels. #gratitude #merrychristmas #happyholidays #love #family,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut also shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations with her family and wrote, “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more