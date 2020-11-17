Sections
Twinkle Khanna shares Mela tribute on back of a truck, quips it ‘has certainly left a mark or a scar’ on her and entire country

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Mela villain Gujjar, essayed by Tinu Verma, on the back of a truck. She took a hilarious dig at the film and joked about how it impacted the entire country.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna has often taken digs at her film Mela.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of a tribute to her film, Mela, on the back of a truck, and joked about how the film impacted the entire country. In the past, she has made self-deprecating quips about her acting career, particularly her performance in Mela.

Sharing a picture of Tinu Verma-- who played the villain Gujjar in Mela-- on the back of a truck, Twinkle wrote, “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation:)”

 

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting a few years later. She earlier took a dig at her acting chops on Koffee With Karan and joked that the audience remembers Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because of her performance.



“I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said. She added that she was never interested in acting nor had the talent for it.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stunning couple in latest photoshoot, fans call them ‘couple goals for life’

Twinkle poked fun at Mela in March as well. Responding to a tweet by historian and writer Ramchandra Guha, in which he had written that a planned Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, she had written, “Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)”

In 2018, Twinkle returned to films, although as a producer. She produced R Balki’s PadMan, starring her actor husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award for best film on social issues.

