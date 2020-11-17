Twinkle Khanna shares Mela tribute on back of a truck, quips it ‘has certainly left a mark or a scar’ on her and entire country

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of a tribute to her film, Mela, on the back of a truck, and joked about how the film impacted the entire country. In the past, she has made self-deprecating quips about her acting career, particularly her performance in Mela.

Sharing a picture of Tinu Verma-- who played the villain Gujjar in Mela-- on the back of a truck, Twinkle wrote, “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation:)”

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting a few years later. She earlier took a dig at her acting chops on Koffee With Karan and joked that the audience remembers Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because of her performance.

“I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said. She added that she was never interested in acting nor had the talent for it.

Twinkle poked fun at Mela in March as well. Responding to a tweet by historian and writer Ramchandra Guha, in which he had written that a planned Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, she had written, “Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)”

In 2018, Twinkle returned to films, although as a producer. She produced R Balki’s PadMan, starring her actor husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award for best film on social issues.

