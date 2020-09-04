Twinkle Khanna shares photo of rainbow on her face, quips ‘wanted a halo but a rainbow will do’

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a picture of a ‘rainbow’ on her face, and joked that she ‘wanted a halo’ but is happy with a rainbow instead. Twinkle is seen posing for the camera as the reflection of light on her face gives the appearance of a rainbow.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, she wrote, “There is something to be said about being at the right place at the right time. I was just sitting there, minding my own business when a tired rainbow decided to come rest across my face. #WantedAHaloButARainbowWillDo.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer Tahira Kashyap commented, “Perfect blush,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “Where have I seen this before,” Huma Qureshi teased. “Haha , it looks beautiful on you mam,” a fan wrote. “Lady with class!! Even nature can’t resist u,” another commented.

Twinkle is with Akshay Kumar in the UK, where he is shooting for Bell Bottom. Earlier this week, she watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which marks the Hollywood debut of her mother, Dimple Kapadia.

Showering praise on Dimple’s ‘completely incredible’ performance, Twinkle wrote in an Instagram post, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, ‘A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.’ #MamaMia.”

Meanwhile, Akshay began shooting for Bell Bottom last month. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. Sharing a video of himself holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other, he had written on Instagram, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.”

Bell Bottom, set in the 1980s, is a spy thriller said to be inspired by true events. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

