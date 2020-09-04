Sections
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares photo of rainbow on her face, quips ‘wanted a halo but a rainbow will do’

Twinkle Khanna shares photo of rainbow on her face, quips ‘wanted a halo but a rainbow will do’

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a picture of a ‘rainbow’ on her face and joked that she originally wanted a halo but will make do with a rainbow.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan T

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of a rainbow ‘rest(ing) across (her) face’.

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a picture of a ‘rainbow’ on her face, and joked that she ‘wanted a halo’ but is happy with a rainbow instead. Twinkle is seen posing for the camera as the reflection of light on her face gives the appearance of a rainbow.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, she wrote, “There is something to be said about being at the right place at the right time. I was just sitting there, minding my own business when a tired rainbow decided to come rest across my face. #WantedAHaloButARainbowWillDo.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer Tahira Kashyap commented, “Perfect blush,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “Where have I seen this before,” Huma Qureshi teased. “Haha , it looks beautiful on you mam,” a fan wrote. “Lady with class!! Even nature can’t resist u,” another commented.

 



Twinkle is with Akshay Kumar in the UK, where he is shooting for Bell Bottom. Earlier this week, she watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which marks the Hollywood debut of her mother, Dimple Kapadia.

Also see | Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Renee, her ‘first love’, on 21st birthday: ‘What a journey this has been’

Showering praise on Dimple’s ‘completely incredible’ performance, Twinkle wrote in an Instagram post, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, ‘A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.’ #MamaMia.”

Meanwhile, Akshay began shooting for Bell Bottom last month. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. Sharing a video of himself holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other, he had written on Instagram, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.”

Bell Bottom, set in the 1980s, is a spy thriller said to be inspired by true events. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
Sep 04, 2020 17:36 IST
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 16:42 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Sep 04, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Prague, Taipei announce new areas of cooperation as controversial Czech visit ends
Sep 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Rajnath Singh pays tributes at monument to Mothers of Winners
Sep 04, 2020 17:45 IST
CSK reacts after Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020
Sep 04, 2020 17:47 IST
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to resume shoot in October: report
Sep 04, 2020 17:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.