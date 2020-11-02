Sections
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares pic with daughter Nitara, gets reflective about parenting: ‘This comes without instruction manuals’

Twinkle Khanna shares pic with daughter Nitara, gets reflective about parenting: ‘This comes without instruction manuals’

Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with daughter Nitara. It showed the mother-daughter duo sharing a sweet moment with each other. Twinkle talked about parenting in her message and said how it is not an easy job.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna with her daughter Nitara.

Former actor, author Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. She even got a little reflective and shared a wise thought on how ‘parenting’ is different from ‘being a parent’.

“Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path,” she wrote with a picture of herself and Nitara. The photo showed Nitara in Twinkle’s lap, putting her finger on her mother’s mouth. The black-and-white photo looks warm and adorable.

 

Twinkle’s fans agreed with her tweet. “Parents are more or less same; the child is unique. This makes parenting, learn as you go exercise. The child is the manual, if parents can read,” wrote one follower. “Oh man ! I wish the parenting part came with a disclaimer atleast - sleepless night for the rest of ones life,” wrote another. However, another fan joked that Twinkle’s words are a little difficult to understand sometimes. “Mam mujhe app ki tweet kabhi samajh nahi ata (Ma’am I never understand your tweets),” read a comment.



While she never shares Nitara’s face on her social media, Twinkle frequently shares photos with her on Instagram and Twitter. Recently she shared a post of herself, son Aarav and Nitara lying on the grass in their backyard. However, the photos changed tone quickly as Aarav and Nitara broke into a fight.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

“Being a mom involves quick transitions-it’s a matter of seconds before you go from lazing peacefully on the grass into the midst of a war zone! #MamaMiaHereWeGoAgain,” she wrote with her post.

Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it for good and dedicating her time to writing. Her books--Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad-- were both bestsellers. She has also produced PadMan starring husband Akshay Kumar.

