Sections
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s rare throwback photo on father’s death anniversary

Twinkle Khanna shares Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s rare throwback photo on father’s death anniversary

On Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna shared a black-and-white photo featuring her parents.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Twinkle Khanna shared Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s throwback pic.

Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable monochrome photo of parents Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna along with actor Asrani, on Saturday. Dimple is playfully touching Rajesh’s cheek in the throwback photo. Saturday is Rajesh’s death anniversary.

Twinkle didn’t caption the photo which was originally shared by a fan. The fan had written lyrics of a famous song of Rajesh Khanna with the photo, Ae hi jaata hai jis pe dil aana hota hai’.

 

On Father’s Day, Twinkle had written a piece on her famous father on her website, Tweak India. With an old photo featuring both of them, she had written, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”



She had also shared his dating advice to her, “‘Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, ‘always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken’.” Twinkle has written that he treated her like an equal, and revealed, “He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand.”

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they have daughter Nitara and son Aarav together. Rajesh and Dimple married in March 1973, months before Dimple made her Bollywood debut, Bobby. The couple has two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I stand with Ngidi: Smith to take knee in support of BLM movement
Jul 18, 2020 12:48 IST
Police freeze Rs 17 lakh in 10 accounts after woman duped of Rs 75.53 lakh in cyber fraud
Jul 18, 2020 12:40 IST
Arjun Rampal introduces son Arik to the world
Jul 18, 2020 12:38 IST
China takes over companies linked to disappeared financier
Jul 18, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.