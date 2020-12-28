Twinkle Khanna shares ‘the joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself’. See pic

Twinkle Khanna is not just a writer and film producer but also has a love for embroidery and needle work. The actor-turned-author shared a specimen of her embroidery skills as she proudly showed off her newly modified shirt.

Sharing a selfie in a white shirt, Twinkle wrote, “The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai’! #TwinningWithTai.” In the picture, Twinkle could be seen smiling wide for the camera as she showed off her shirt which has a woman’s face embroidered on it in red and blue.

Her fans loved her piece of art and showered her with praise in the comments section. A fan called it “Amazing” while another wrote, “beautiful mam.”

Twinkle had taken up embroidery to spend her free time during lockdown. In July, she had showed another piece which had legendary painter Frida Kahlo’s face embroidered on it. Opening up about how she took up the hobby, she’d written, “While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’

When one of her friends commented to the post, saying how her grandmother’s crochets bags were funky, Twinkle had replied, “I got her things over today and now I have at least 100 balls of wool and over 20 crochet needles. When things get better come and take a whole load.”

Twinkle had travelled with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar to Scotland as he resumed work by kick-starting the shoot of his next, Bell Bottom. Their kids: Aarav and Nitara also accompanied them on the trip. They had also watched Twinkle’s mom Dimple Kapadia in a movie theatre there as theatres across India remained closed until November.

