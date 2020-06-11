Sections
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna spends afternoon reading with daughter Nitara: ‘I don’t remember telling her virtual school has ended’

Twinkle Khanna spends afternoon reading with daughter Nitara: ‘I don’t remember telling her virtual school has ended’

Twinkle Khanna and her daughter are spending time together reading and learning. Check out her latest post.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna shared a new picture of her daughter Nitara.

Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna is enjoying spending time with her daughter Nitara at home. In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle said she has still not told Nitara that the virtual school has ended and she no longer needs to learn maths and spellings.

”In the still, late afternoon sun, we read together. She, at lightning speed, the hare to my tortoise, as I underline phrases and scribble in the margins. Sometimes we write stories and painstakingly illustrate them. An honest confession, I don’t remember telling her that virtual school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings. We hold on to this time, learning how to turn the pockets of our imagination inside out. #TheGiftOfTime,” Twinkle wrote in her post. She even shared a picture of Nitara with her books and notebooks.

 

Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help



Twinkle’s followers were impressed by the family’s book collection. “I spot a Satyajit Ray and Van Gogh!! Awesome the variety you have introduced her to,” wrote one. “Look forward to your recommendations. I have a 6 YO daughter. She follows the same practice of writing out words she doesnt understand,” read another tweet.



Twinkle, Nitara, Akshay Kumar and the rest of the family is currently in lockdown together. Twinkle recently shared a birthday wish for her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. She uploaded a picture that shows Dimple sitting on a chair as she flaunts her lustrous hair. “The beautiful birthday girl,”Twinkle captioned the image.

On Mother’s Day, she gave a shout out to all the ‘bad-ass mothers’ and shared what mother actually wants for the Mother’s Day. “I am going to tell you what mother’s really want for Mother’s Day or what at least I want for Mother’s Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don’t want anyone to ask me any questions,” she said in the video message.

“Don’t ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don’t ask me what is 15+73, don’t ask me what is going to happen to your ‘A’ level exams, don’t ask me what’s for lunch, don’t ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don’t ask me when the lockdown will lift,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Top US general Mark Milley regrets park walk with US President Donald Trump
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Jun 11, 2020 20:48 IST
Lion cub whose legs were broken so it couldn’t escape tourist walks again
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Learning gets balanced boost
Jun 11, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.