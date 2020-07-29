Twinkle Khanna spotted a snake, rat, butterflies in her house: ‘These creatures were always around, I was too busy to see them’

Twinkle Khanna has revealed she spotted a snake in the garden of her sea-facing bungalow which has other visitors as well including butterflies, new birds and even rats. The actor-turned-writer has been keeping indoors with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a picture of her garden on Instagram after a heavy rainfall and wrote, “This morning on the oddly growing champa tree, there is another pair of birds. My world these days is filled with all sorts of creatures. A rat brushed its furry body over my bare leg, we had a snake making its way through the garden, two bright yellow butterflies flew into my bedroom. All these creatures were always around, I was the one who was too busy to see them.”

The view from the glass window shows a bird sitting on a plant, the garden and the vast sea beyond.

Twinkle claims to have a green thumb and is very fond of her garden. She often shares glimpses of the outdoor area on Instagram. Last month, she had shared a picture with a man, probably husband Akshay Kumar, as the two sat on their boundary to enjoy the interrupted view of the beach. She had captioned it, “‘Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it.’”

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up to begin the shoot of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. The team is planning to travel to the UK in August for a start-to-finish schedule.

“The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I’m happy to be back on the sets, it’s also important for us to take care of everything around us. Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot,” Akshay said in a statement.

The production house will charter a flight to fly the entire unit with medical facilities. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house will also make it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralised dashboard will record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings.

