Twinkle Khanna sums up 2020: ‘Broke a few bones, fought with strangers and a few loved ones’

Twinkle Khanna has summed up the year gone by in a note, which she shared on Instagram with a picture of a notebook that had her thoughts scribbled on it. She talked about suffering a fracture and having fights with her loved ones.

She wrote, “It’s been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl.”

Twinkle had fractured her foot during the lockdown. Twinkle had shared a video which showed her husband, Akshay Kumar, driving her home from the hospital. She had written, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans.”

She had also shared a picture of her plastered foot and written, “And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown.”

Months later, Twinkle, along with her kids -- Aarav and Nitara -- accompanied Akshay to Scotland, where the actor completed the shooting of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She made the most of the opportunity by spending her time sightseeing, enjoying in the lush green surroundings and watching Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theatre as cinema halls remained shut in India.

