Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna sums up 2020: ‘Broke a few bones, fought with strangers and a few loved ones’

Twinkle Khanna sums up 2020: ‘Broke a few bones, fought with strangers and a few loved ones’

Twinkle Khanna has penned a note about how she spent the year 2020. She had a range of negative and positive experiences, from fracturing her foot to enjoying a much-needed vacation in Scotland.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:02 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna has shared a note on Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna has summed up the year gone by in a note, which she shared on Instagram with a picture of a notebook that had her thoughts scribbled on it. She talked about suffering a fracture and having fights with her loved ones.

She wrote, “It’s been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl.”

 

Twinkle had fractured her foot during the lockdown. Twinkle had shared a video which showed her husband, Akshay Kumar, driving her home from the hospital. She had written, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans.”



 

She had also shared a picture of her plastered foot and written, “And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown.”

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut opposes Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan over pay for homemakers: ‘Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love’

Months later, Twinkle, along with her kids -- Aarav and Nitara -- accompanied Akshay to Scotland, where the actor completed the shooting of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She made the most of the opportunity by spending her time sightseeing, enjoying in the lush green surroundings and watching Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theatre as cinema halls remained shut in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Reliance plea: High court issues notices to Centre, Punjab over damage
by Surender Sharma

latest news

Scientists discover novel film that evaporates sweat six times faster
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi school events: 3rd Inter School Hindi Online Debate
by HT Correspondent
Gujarat: Sabarmati Ashram reopens for visitors after 9 months
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.