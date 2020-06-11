Twitter spots creepy detail in poster for Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul: ‘Now I’m going to have nightmares’

Actor and producer Anushka Sharma unveiled the motion poster for her upcoming film, Bulbbul, on Wednesday, but many fans missed a crucial detail. However, once they realised what it was, quite a few found it difficult to fall asleep.

The motion poster showed a woman with long hair, leaping across a forest against a full moon. While she looked graceful and enchanting, a few noticed a creepy detail--her feet were inverted. This was enough nightmare fuel to give fans a sleepless night. According folk legends, witches, or more specifically ‘chudails’, are said to have inverted feet.

Anushka, too, shared a meme about it on her Instagram Stories. It showed Joey from FRIENDS looking happy on seeing the poster but gets shocked when he realises that the woman has inverted feet. Anushka simply added a laughing emoji to her post.

Netflix’s Twitter account also shared a post. “How can I sleep knowing the legs on this person are backwards,” they wrote in a tweet. Fans sarcastically thanked them for ruining their peace. “Omgomgomg, this takes me back to my childhood. ALL THOSE HORROR STORIES ABOUT JINNS. WHY WOULD SOMEONE MAKE THIS,” read a tweet. “Okay. I did not notice that first and now I’m going to have nightmares. Thanks @NetflixIndia,” read another. “Its 2:45 at night and after watching this tweet I literally can’t sleep,” wrote another.

A Twitter user also wondered why Anushka is so into ‘chudails’. She has previously played the daughter of a djinn in Pari and a ghost in Phillauri.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, Bulbbul is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal. “The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her (Bulbbul’s) world,” it read further.

Directed by lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

