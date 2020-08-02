Udaan’s Rajat Barmecha felt ‘hatred’ for Ranveer Singh for winning awards, was jealous when other actors won praise

Actor Rajat Barmecha, who shot to fame with his debut film Udaan, has said in a recent interview that, at one time, he was jealous of Ranveer Singh. The two made their acting debut the same year - 2010.

Rajat spoke to Nav Bharat Times where he mentioned that at one time Ranveer swept all the awards for his work in Band Baaja Baraat, while he got none. “In 2010, Udaan released. The same year Band Baaja Barat released. Ranveer Singh and my film released in the same year. Band Baaja came in December and Udaan came in July. From July till December, most of the people said that Rajat Barmecha will get best debut award this time. Some people in other common group of friends had said that ‘this guy Rajat has done a good job’ and that it is going to be a ‘tough competition’. But all the awards went to Ranveer.”

“There was one award function where we shared the award. He was gracious enough to let me enter the stage first. He had a lot of love for the film. Yet for a couple of years I felt continuous hatred, or maybe that bachpane wali hatred ki shayad mujhe milta toh mujhe aaj movies mil rahi honti. Abhi toh mujhe bahot hi bewaoofi wali cheez lagti hai woh (I felt a child-like hatred that I had won it I would have many movie offers. Now, I find it all so foolish).”

He mentioned that he would feel jealous and envious when other actors would be praised for their work. Rajat spoke about how it would disturb him that while his film would be praised and so would its director Vikramditya Motwane, no one spoke about his acting. This continued even after Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog on the film in which he praised Rajat for his acting and asked him to always pick such roles.

In the wake of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the issues of nepotism and the treatment of outsiders have been much in debate. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror some time back, Rajat had said there was a time when he had been snubbed on the red carpet. “Everywhere I went, I was being complimented for my performance. As a 21-year-old actor, it gave me hope. I read every script that came my way, but they were all mediocre, formulaic films or those in which I was there throughout, but added no value. I couldn’t afford to do a bad film because then, I’d be written off as a one-film wonder.”

He added how despite praise from Amitabh and Shah Rukh Khan, he did not get any attention at events. “But on the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me,” he added.

