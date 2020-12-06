Udit Narayan says son Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for 10 years, claims to have fielded ‘tempting’ proposals for him

Singer Udit Narayan has said that PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan wrote him letters offering congratulations for the recent wedding of his son, Aditya Narayan, and actor Shweta Agarwal. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai earlier this month.

In an interview, Udit also revealed that they had been living together for a decade. Udit had earlier said that he had no idea that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved, and thought of her just as a friend of his son’s.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. I guess it was time for them to make it official.”

Udit, who had previously said that he’d invited the likes of PM Modi and Amitabh, but was doubtful that they would attend due to the pandemic, added, “Modiji wrote me a letter after I invited him for the wedding. So did Bachchan Saab and Ambaniji. The Defence minister Rajnathji called me to wish us for the wedding. We are fortunate to have the blessings of everyone.” He said that Shweta is a ‘soft-spoken’ person, and that he is happy for his son, as he’d been fielding many ‘tempting’ wedding proposals for him over the years.

In an earlier interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Udit had said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.”

On Friday, Aditya took to social media to share a picture from his wedding. In his humorous caption, he made a reference to the film Taken. “I will find you..And I will marry you #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi,” he wrote.

